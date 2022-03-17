Short Interest in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Rises By 18.1%

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 227,500 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the February 13th total of 192,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 77,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of Stepan stock opened at $100.42 on Thursday. Stepan has a 1 year low of $95.78 and a 1 year high of $139.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.21.

Get Stepan alerts:

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). Stepan had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $610.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Stepan’s payout ratio is 22.67%.

SCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 9.8% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.