Short Interest in Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Decreases By 15.9%

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 543,500 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the February 13th total of 646,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 319.7 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Summit Industrial Income REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.94.

OTCMKTS:SMMCF traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.36. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52-week low of $11.32 and a 52-week high of $19.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.55.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

