Short Interest in Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF) Increases By 19.0%

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 140,600 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the February 13th total of 118,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,406.0 days.

OTCMKTS SNMYF opened at $7.92 on Thursday. Suncorp Group has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $9.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.40.

Get Suncorp Group alerts:

About Suncorp Group (Get Rating)

Suncorp Group Ltd. is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, wealth, and insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance; Banking and Wealth; Suncorp New Zealand; and Corporate. The Insurance segment include design, manufacture and delivery of general and life insurance products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Suncorp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncorp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.