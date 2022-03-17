Short Interest in Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Declines By 16.2%

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,176,400 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the February 13th total of 1,403,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,941.0 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Swiss Re to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Swiss Re presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSREF remained flat at $$87.61 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.99. Swiss Re has a one year low of $82.27 and a one year high of $108.78.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

