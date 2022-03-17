Short Interest in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Increases By 18.8%

TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 234,600 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the February 13th total of 197,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 270,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CGBD shares. TheStreet cut TCG BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on TCG BDC in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Get TCG BDC alerts:

Shares of TCG BDC stock opened at $14.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $755.64 million, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.87. TCG BDC has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average of $13.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from TCG BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.41%.

In related news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan bought 3,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.04 per share, for a total transaction of $45,770.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 61,350 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCG BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 147,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCG BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $661,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of TCG BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

TCG BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TCG BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCG BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.