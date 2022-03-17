Short Interest in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Increases By 18.7%

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,060,000 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the February 13th total of 6,790,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $51.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $44.19 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The stock has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

