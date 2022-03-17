Short Interest in Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) Declines By 14.9%

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 229,600 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the February 13th total of 269,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 331,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ TIRX traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $1.05. The stock had a trading volume of 466 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,265. Tian Ruixiang has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $97.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tian Ruixiang in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tian Ruixiang by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 27,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tian Ruixiang in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China. The company distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances.

