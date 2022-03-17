Short Interest in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Increases By 19.3%

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,760,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the February 13th total of 7,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 7,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $445,000. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 24,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 43,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UPS opened at $217.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.24. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $158.54 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $189.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Vertical Research boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing.

