Short Interest in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Rises By 17.1%

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 139,300 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the February 13th total of 119,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 62,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

UEIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Electronics from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

UEIC opened at $32.76 on Thursday. Universal Electronics has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $61.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.53. The company has a market cap of $419.75 million, a PE ratio of 99.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Universal Electronics ( NASDAQ:UEIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $144.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.04 million. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 1.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Electronics will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William C. Mulligan acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.84 per share, for a total transaction of $206,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEIC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Electronics by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Universal Electronics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 523,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,410,000 after acquiring an additional 28,484 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Electronics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Universal Electronics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after buying an additional 45,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Electronics (Get Rating)

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories, tablets and smartphones, and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.