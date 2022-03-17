Short Interest in VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) Drops By 16.7%

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 2.14% of VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $21.27 on Thursday. VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $25.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.24.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CEY)
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
- 3 Undervalued Large Caps With Large Upside
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.