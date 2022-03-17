Short Interest in VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) Drops By 16.7%

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 2.14% of VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $21.27 on Thursday. VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $25.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.