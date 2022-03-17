Short Interest in Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) Drops By 16.1%

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,638,700 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the February 13th total of 1,952,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 241.0 days.

VIVEF stock opened at $12.86 on Thursday. Vivendi has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $13.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average is $16.13.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

