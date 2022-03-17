Short Interest in Wejo Group Ltd (NASDAQ:WEJO) Grows By 18.7%

Wejo Group Ltd (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 751,100 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the February 13th total of 633,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 690,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEJO. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wejo Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Wejo Group during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wejo Group during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Wejo Group during the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wejo Group during the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WEJO. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Wejo Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Wejo Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

WEJO opened at $3.69 on Thursday. Wejo Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.24.

About Wejo Group (Get Rating)

Wejo is a provider of connected vehicle data. Wejo, formerly known as Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

