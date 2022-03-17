Short Interest in Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Rises By 18.1%

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the February 13th total of 64,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 72,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTT. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Wireless Telecom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 72.9% in the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,867,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 787,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 231.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 107,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 37.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wireless Telecom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

Wireless Telecom Group stock opened at $1.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Wireless Telecom Group has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $42.15 million, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.99.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

