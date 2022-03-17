Short Interest in Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Declines By 16.1%

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the February 13th total of 15,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 67,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ XELB opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $23.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.54. Xcel Brands has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $4.15.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Xcel Brands in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XELB. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Xcel Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Xcel Brands by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 38,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 23,444 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xcel Brands by 201.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 28,872 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xcel Brands by 322.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,447,241 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $442,000. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the, the C Wonder, the Lori Goldstein, and other brands.

