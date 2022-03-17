Showcase (SHO) Trading 0.7% Higher This Week

Showcase (SHO) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 17th. During the last week, Showcase has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One Showcase coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Showcase has a total market cap of $76,186.96 and $22,077.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00045597 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,793.16 or 0.06893429 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,508.22 or 0.99973056 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00040081 BTC.

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

