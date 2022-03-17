SHPING (SHPING) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.95 Million

SHPING (SHPING) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One SHPING coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SHPING has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. SHPING has a total market capitalization of $28.40 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SHPING is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,738,967,032 coins. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

SHPING Coin Trading

