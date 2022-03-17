Shuo Zhang Sells 11,017 Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Stock

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) Director Shuo Zhang sold 11,017 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $280,933.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PDF Solutions stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,765. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.04. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.44 and a 12 month high of $33.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -45.93 and a beta of 1.40.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 19.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.91) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PDFS. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on PDF Solutions from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDF Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,723,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,163,000 after purchasing an additional 96,604 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in PDF Solutions by 2.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,271,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,384,000 after acquiring an additional 80,925 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its position in PDF Solutions by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,937,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,645,000 after acquiring an additional 48,200 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its position in PDF Solutions by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,242,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in PDF Solutions by 44.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,139,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,255,000 after acquiring an additional 353,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

