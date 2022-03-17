Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.47

Shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.47 and traded as low as $19.86. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy shares last traded at $20.18, with a volume of 250 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €20.00 ($21.98) to €21.50 ($23.63) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €22.00 ($24.18) to €18.50 ($20.33) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. HSBC lowered Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.77.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.56.
About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF)
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.
