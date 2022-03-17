Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.14.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GCTAF shares. HSBC downgraded Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €20.00 ($21.98) to €21.50 ($23.63) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €22.00 ($24.18) to €18.50 ($20.33) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.20 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of GCTAF opened at $20.18 on Thursday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $17.81 and a 52-week high of $40.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. ( OTCMKTS:GCTAF Get Rating ) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.

