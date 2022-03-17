Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of Sienna Senior Living stock opened at C$15.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$15.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.89. Sienna Senior Living has a one year low of C$13.21 and a one year high of C$16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.15, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SIA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.25 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. CIBC boosted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sienna Senior Living presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.77.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

