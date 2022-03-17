Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.06

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.06 and traded as low as C$1.70. Sierra Metals shares last traded at C$1.71, with a volume of 54,320 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Sierra Metals from C$1.80 to C$2.15 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$279.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.06.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

