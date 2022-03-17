Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Insider William D. Turner Sells 3,453 Shares

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) insider William D. Turner sold 3,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $127,968.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of SRRA stock traded up $2.27 on Thursday, reaching $36.85. 473,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,205. The company has a market cap of $554.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.86 and a 200-day moving average of $23.85. Sierra Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $37.19.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Sierra Oncology from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Sierra Oncology in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Sierra Oncology from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.
About Sierra Oncology (Get Rating)
Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.
