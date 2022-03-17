Sight Sciences (SGHT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SGHT stock opened at $14.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 27.91, a quick ratio of 27.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.71. Sight Sciences has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $42.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Sight Sciences by 290.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 507,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 377,569 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Sight Sciences by 369.5% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 269,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 211,915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sight Sciences by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,537,000 after acquiring an additional 59,887 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sight Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $868,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth about $566,000. 49.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on SGHT shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sight Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Sight Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

