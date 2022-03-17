Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 50.61%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock traded up $5.15 on Thursday, reaching $77.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,985,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,007. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Signet Jewelers has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $111.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

In related news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $398,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 5,500 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $516,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,136,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,112,000 after purchasing an additional 815,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 307,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,850,000 after purchasing an additional 110,426 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 1,600.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 104,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 98,460 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 17,994 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 166,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,496,000 after acquiring an additional 10,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.29.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

