Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.28-$13.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.03-$8.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.89 billion.Signet Jewelers also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $12.280-$13.000 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.29.

Shares of SIG traded up $5.15 on Thursday, reaching $77.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,985,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,007. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $111.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.35 and a 200 day moving average of $85.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.01. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 50.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 6.32%.

In other news, insider Oded Edelman sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $516,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $398,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

