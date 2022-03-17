Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.280-$13.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.03 billion-$8.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.80 billion.Signet Jewelers also updated its FY23 guidance to $12.28-$13.00 EPS.

NYSE SIG traded up $5.15 on Thursday, reaching $77.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,985,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,007. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.35 and its 200-day moving average is $85.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Signet Jewelers has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $111.92.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.61% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.15 EPS. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.32%.

SIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.29.

In related news, insider Oded Edelman sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $516,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $398,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,136,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,112,000 after buying an additional 815,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 307,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,850,000 after acquiring an additional 110,426 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1,600.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 104,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 98,460 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 17,994 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 166,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

