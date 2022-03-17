Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Trading Up 9.8%

Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) were up 9.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.50 and last traded at $38.37. Approximately 8,134 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 352,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.93.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SILK. Citigroup dropped their price target on Silk Road Medical from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Argus decreased their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 6.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 1.57.

Silk Road Medical ( NASDAQ:SILK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 54.63% and a negative net margin of 49.09%. The business had revenue of $28.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $418,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SILK. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

