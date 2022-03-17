Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $36.20 Million

Analysts forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) will report sales of $36.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.06 million to $36.34 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group posted sales of $31.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full year sales of $148.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $145.94 million to $150.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $163.43 million, with estimates ranging from $162.30 million to $164.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.21. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAMG. StockNews.com began coverage on Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock opened at $18.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $272.34 million, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.16. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52 week low of $13.17 and a 52 week high of $19.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.74%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Management Corp VA grew its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 18.3% in the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 823,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,831,000 after purchasing an additional 127,312 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 569,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,772,000 after acquiring an additional 122,754 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 216,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 37,543 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,576,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 156,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

