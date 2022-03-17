Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,869,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,778 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,775,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $879,738,000 after acquiring an additional 186,873 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,526,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,247,000 after acquiring an additional 250,209 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 56.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,266,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,560,000 after acquiring an additional 44,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

SPG traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $131.65. 2,043,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,237,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.89 and its 200 day moving average is $146.56. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.68 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 96.49%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPG. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.65.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

