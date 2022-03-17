SingularityNET (AGIX) Reaches Market Cap of $80.73 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $80.73 million and approximately $4.41 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET coin can now be purchased for about $0.0826 or 0.00000202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00035581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00105230 BTC.

SingularityNET Coin Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 976,902,631 coins. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars.

