Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $132.17

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 132.17 ($1.72) and traded as low as GBX 123.40 ($1.60). Sirius Real Estate shares last traded at GBX 128.60 ($1.67), with a volume of 2,744,451 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 142 ($1.85) target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.02) price target on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 128.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 132.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.83, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 10.29.

In other news, insider Andrew Coombs bought 500 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £650 ($845.25). Also, insider Daniel (Danny) John Kitchen bought 43,850 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of £49,989 ($65,005.20). Over the last three months, insiders bought 81,350 shares of company stock worth $9,947,900.

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

