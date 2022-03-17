Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Shares Gap Down to $2.90

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.90, but opened at $2.80. Skillz shares last traded at $3.02, with a volume of 670,391 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on SKLZ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skillz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.36.

Get Skillz alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average is $7.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Skillz ( NYSE:SKLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Skillz had a negative net margin of 47.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $108.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skillz Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer purchased 101,215 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $248,988.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry Sloan purchased 100,000 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $227,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Skillz by 125.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,055,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,023,000 after acquiring an additional 7,832,795 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skillz by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,089,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253,320 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Skillz by 105.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,135 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skillz by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,531,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skillz by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,535,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,570 shares during the last quarter. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skillz Company Profile (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.