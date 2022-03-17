Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Trading Up 10.3%

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH – Get Rating)’s share price rose 10.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.76 and last traded at C$0.75. Approximately 95,167 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 445,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

Separately, Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Skyharbour Resources from C$0.77 to C$1.04 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The stock has a market cap of C$99.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.60.

Skyharbour Resources Ltd., a uranium and thorium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. Its flagship project is the Moore Uranium project covering 35,705 hectare, located on the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.

