Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the February 13th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.2 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SLTTF shares. TD Securities initiated coverage on Slate Office REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLTTF remained flat at $$3.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,278. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.02. Slate Office REIT has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $4.46.

Slate Office REIT engages in investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real property investments used for office purposes. It office properties include buildings and complexes providing office space for federal and provincial governments and various service companies. The company was founded on August 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

