SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Gap Up to $35.87

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.87, but opened at $37.38. SM Energy shares last traded at $38.17, with a volume of 30,349 shares.

SM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.22.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 769.55 and a beta of 5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.11.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. SM Energy had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $854.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Lutey sold 9,533 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $381,034.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 30,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $1,218,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,309 shares of company stock worth $1,883,694. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SM. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 52,390 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 190.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,306 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 80,205 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 935,957 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,053,000 after buying an additional 26,705 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 14.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 7,541 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 107,962.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,338 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 31,309 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

