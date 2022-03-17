SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.15

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$33.15 and last traded at C$32.98, with a volume of 170654 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$32.65.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SRU.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$33.39.

The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$31.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.70.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

