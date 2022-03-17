SMI Advisory Services LLC Takes $15.43 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 190,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,428,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,502,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423,765 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $194,656,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,849,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,343,000 after buying an additional 1,904,211 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17,826.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,655,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,682,000 after buying an additional 1,646,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,163,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,137,000 after buying an additional 1,183,695 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.46 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.26 and a 12-month high of $82.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.86.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.