Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen Sells 15,773 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) CFO Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total transaction of $456,155.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 15th, Derek Andersen sold 8,185 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $329,691.80.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Derek Andersen sold 13,297 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $481,484.37.

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.97. 25,294,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,161,313. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.79 and its 200 day moving average is $51.91. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $24.32 and a one year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.18 billion, a PE ratio of -103.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. Snap had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Snap by 579.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 305.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 80.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Snap during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $53.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Snap from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.11.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

