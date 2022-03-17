Snowball Reaches Market Cap of $1.13 Million (SNOB)

Snowball (SNOB) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 17th. During the last week, Snowball has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One Snowball coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000519 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Snowball has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $27,105.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00046176 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,805.07 or 0.06848463 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,948.90 or 0.99974952 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00041552 BTC.

Snowball Coin Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,542,108 coins and its circulating supply is 5,337,535 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Snowball Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snowball should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Snowball using one of the exchanges listed above.

