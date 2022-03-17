Soda Coin (SOC) Market Capitalization Achieves $22.95 Million

Soda Coin (SOC) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. During the last week, Soda Coin has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Soda Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Soda Coin has a market cap of $22.95 million and $640,973.00 worth of Soda Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Soda Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003580 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00035618 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00105184 BTC.

Soda Coin Profile

Soda Coin (SOC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. Soda Coin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,873,526,984 coins. Soda Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Soda Coin is blog.naver.com/sodatable . The official website for Soda Coin is www.monstercube.kr/eng

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Buying and Selling Soda Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soda Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soda Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Soda Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Soda Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Soda Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.