SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Director Ahmed Ali Al-Hammadi Acquires 10,000 Shares

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) Director Ahmed Ali Al-Hammadi acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SOFI traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $8.91. 66,941,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,807,133. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.75 and its 200-day moving average is $15.48. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 22.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.47 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.85) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SOFI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

