SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Position Trimmed by Belmont Capital LLC

Belmont Capital LLC lessened its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 242,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. SoFi Technologies comprises 3.0% of Belmont Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Belmont Capital LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $3,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SOFI. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 110.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 227,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 119,409 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $12,982,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 128.0% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 100,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 56,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 15,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $149,355.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 87,640 shares of company stock valued at $787,799 over the last ninety days. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $8.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.48. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 22.93 and a quick ratio of 17.57.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.47 million. The business’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.85) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SOFI shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

