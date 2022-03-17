SOL Capital Management CO Acquires 1,015 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,355,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,871,000 after buying an additional 438,637 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 839,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,190,000 after purchasing an additional 322,618 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 77.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,762,000 after purchasing an additional 192,704 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,353,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,685,000 after purchasing an additional 168,424 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,028,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,232,000 after purchasing an additional 167,983 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $145.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.17. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.71 and a 52-week high of $154.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

