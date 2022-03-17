SOL Capital Management CO Acquires 7,721 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 70.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO owned about 0.08% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 656,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,360,000 after buying an additional 144,330 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 544,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,156,000 after purchasing an additional 133,169 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,641,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,992,000 after purchasing an additional 121,882 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 46.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 293,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,636,000 after purchasing an additional 92,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $6,399,000.

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $75.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.02. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.65 and a one year high of $81.26.

