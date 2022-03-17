SOL Capital Management CO Boosts Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNQI. FC Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the third quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.
NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $51.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.05 and a 200 day moving average of $55.14. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $48.82 and a 1-year high of $60.88.
