SOL Capital Management CO Has $2.14 Million Stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 109.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,648 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO owned 0.17% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVDE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3,767.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $204,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $224,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $59.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.01 and its 200-day moving average is $62.82. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $65.80.

