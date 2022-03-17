SOL Capital Management CO Has $2.85 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

SOL Capital Management CO lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,655,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,912,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,398,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,364,000 after buying an additional 12,274 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $262.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $271.48. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $234.70 and a 52-week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

