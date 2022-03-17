SOL Capital Management CO Has $3.46 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 10,526 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 17,019 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 225,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after acquiring an additional 23,442 shares in the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 780,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,705,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 43,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $49.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.19. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.