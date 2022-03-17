SOL Capital Management CO Invests $1.64 Million in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,000. SOL Capital Management CO owned 0.16% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMQQ. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the third quarter worth $55,664,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 529.8% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 542,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,907,000 after buying an additional 456,438 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,664,000. SP Asset Management increased its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 96.7% in the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 259,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,417,000 after buying an additional 127,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 73.5% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 246,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,202,000 after buying an additional 104,228 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EMQQ opened at $33.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.10. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12 month low of $25.91 and a 12 month high of $68.64.

