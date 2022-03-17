SOL Capital Management CO Purchases 4,565 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of SOL Capital Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. SOL Capital Management CO owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $9,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 92.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth $106,000.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $159.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.41. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $150.13 and a 52-week high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

